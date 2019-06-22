Tal left this earth to be with his Heavenly Father on Monday, June 17, 2019. He was at rest in his home at the time of death.
Tal had a full life and his faith was unshakable. In the early years he enjoyed spinning platters as a DJ at radio stations in Florida and Minnesota.
He attended college in Minnesota and graduated with a Bachelor of Arts in Organizational Administration from Northwestern University of St Paul, Roseville, Minnesota. He also attained a certificate of ordination from United Christian Ministries International and pastored three churches in Minnesota and Wisconsin.
The last job Tal held was at Student Transit Eau Claire, Inc as director of transportation. He loved “his” drivers and their children and made each of them feel special.
Tal was also an avid writer and published two books. All in all Talmadge was a very talented man and a good friend. He was always ready to extend a hand to anyone needing help or comfort or wisdom.
Tal is survived by a son, daughter, sister, Tolan his wife, and good friend Norman Paulson.
Tal decided to be cremated with his ashes to be released in the Gulf of Mexico. A memorial service is pending in Eau Claire, Wisconsin