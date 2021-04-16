Tamara Annette Burns, age 57, of Strum passed away on April 9, 2021 at St. Mary’s in Rochester. She was born October 14, 1963 in Hudson, WI, the daughter of Harold and Patricia Kruschke.
Tamara loved plants, gardening, fishing, and doing crafts. She graduated with an Associates degree in Criminal Justice. Tamara had a deep love for children which is why she enjoyed working as a childcare professional.
Tamara is survived by Andrea, who she thought of as her own daughter, several brothers and sisters, and many nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her mother, Patricia, father, Harold, and sister, Charlotte.
A funeral service will be held on April 20, 2021 at Birch Street Baptist Church in Eau Claire beginning at 11:30 am. There will be a meal to follow. Friends and family may leave online condolences at www.smithfuneralec.com.