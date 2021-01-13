On Thursday, Dec 31, 2020, Tamara DeEtte Johnson, devoted wife and mother of four, went to be with Jesus at age 71, after a courageous 6-month fight with cancer.
Tamara was born June 13, 1949 to Roy and Mavis (Newman) Dodge, and grew up at their farm outside of Chetek, WI. She received her degree in elementary education from UWEC, but in 1973 felt God’s calling to mission work through Campus Crusade for Christ (now Cru), serving for decades until death. She met and married fellow Cru staff-member David Roger Johnson, and they went on to raise four children, Micah, Nathan, Taryn and Isaac.
Active in the Eau Claire community, she had a passion for teaching and decorating, often volunteering her talents through her church and children’s schools. Her work with Cru took her around the globe, including trips back to Brazil where she'd adopted her first child. Tamara was proud and honored to be a mother, and later in life, "Gran" to her beloved grandkids. More than anything, she enjoyed moments together, passing on traditions, honoring her Norwegian roots (she made lefse for 30 years!), antique-hunting, gardening, listening to her boys make music, DIY projects with her daughter and summer road trips with her husband. She knew how to make her grandkids feel special and sought time hosting sleepovers, baking together and reading them endless amounts of books.
She desired to honor God and serve her family, to teach her children how to "do what is right." From setting the table, to writing thank you cards, to resolving conflict, to prioritizing family, to trusting God, she was the foundation and rock of her family. The depth of her character was exhibited through her faith, love, generosity, determination, devotion and empathy. She will be sorely missed for her eagerness to help, her benevolent spirit, hospitality, and simply put--her warm hugs.
Tamara was preceded in death by her parents, Roy and Mavis. She is survived by husband David, her four children and their beautiful families, sister Terri (Doug) Bates, brother Lawrence (Laurie) Dodge and a large extended family of nieces and nephews. A family-only service will be held at Calvary Baptist Church in Eau Claire on Wednesday, January 6 at 10am and will be livestreamed at calvaryeauclaire.org and look under the media tab. Condolences may be sent to David Johnson at 304 E. MacArthur Ave., Eau Claire, WI 54701