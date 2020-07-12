There is a brighter star in the heavens tonight. On Saturday July 4th, 2020, God decided that it was time for our precious girl Tamara L. Staves to go home. Why now, that is not for us to question.
Tammy lived life to the fullest, pure love is the only way I can describe her. She spoke her mind, if she was angry she would let you know, but she never held a grudge. She was always up for an adventure.
Tammy lost the love of her life David Stienmetz just one year ago. She missed him terribly, but found a way to carry on and find joy thru her sorrow. Put an obstacle in front of Tammy and she would find a way to carry on without, anger, blaming, or self-pity. Though we will miss her terribly, we will always have her held in our hearts.
Her celebration of life, will be held in New Auburn WI at the city park on Sunday July 19, 2020 at 3:00 pm. There will be visitation from 1-3 on the day of the funeral. Please bring law chairs.
Tammy is survived by her mother and stepfather: Connie and Robert Rud of Eau Claire; mother in law, Rosemary Stienmetz, Boyd; stepdaughter Sarah Stienmetz; stepson Ryan (Carlee) Phillips of Fond du lac; grandson Cooper Phillips; sisters: Terry Curwick (John Jeffery) of Rice Lake, Laurie (Kevin) Olson, Shawn (Paul) Moe and Betty (Shannon) Davis all of Chippewa Falls and Patricia Rivera of Eau Claire. Several brother and sister in laws; 30 nieces and nephews; and many, many friends.
She was preceded in death by her father, Bruce Lake, father in law, Henry "Heinie” Stienmetz Jr., grandparents: Vernon (Georgianna) Snyder and Leo (Jean) Lake and a great nephew Kayson Olson.
