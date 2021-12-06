Tammany “Tam” L. Howie, age 69, passed away unexpectedly on November 30, 2021 at Osceola Medical Center.
Tam was born in Rice Lake, WI to Robert and Margaret (Bronstad) Howie on January 28, 1952. Tam grew up on a farm in Prairie Lake Township near Chetek. He attended Pleasant Plain, a one room school, to grade 4 and then finished at Cameron Public Schools and graduated in 1970.
Tam joined the U.S. Army Reserves right out of high school and went on to attend UW-River Falls where he graduated in 1975 with a degree in Agricultural Education. He was employed at Ladysmith High School as an Ag teacher and FFA advisor, a 4H Extension Agent in Pierce County, and a loan officer at PCA/FCA in River Falls and Hiawatha National Bank in Hager City, WI. He moved to Luck in 1992 and retired from Frandsen Bank and Trust in 2016.
While living in River Falls, Tam and his first wife Anne welcomed their son Joshua. Tam was an extremely loving father and steadfast supporter of his son and wore many hats throughout the years including 4H Leader, baseball coach, head cheerleader, camera man, ref challenger, teacher, hunting/fishing mentor, ski boat driver, and all around great Dad. In 1999 he married Janet Hetfeld and they enjoyed many years of adventure, sports watching, grandkids, and summers at Sand Lake.
Tam was a devoted member of the McKinley Methodist Church until its closing and then Luck Lutheran Church. He was extremely proud in his leading role in building the Luck Public Library/Museum in which he worked tirelessly for many years to make it a reality and continued to serve on its board. He was also a member of the Luck Lions Club and American Legion Post 255.
Tam was an avid Green Bay Packers, Wisconsin Badgers, and Minnesota Twins fan plus an ardent supporter of his grandchildren’s and Luck sporting events. He realized a dream when he was able to purchase a cabin in Northern Ontario where he brought dozens of friends and family members over the years to his fishing paradise. He was also a skilled hunter who spent every spring turkey hunting and every fall bow and rifle hunting for deer. He was very proud of his moose hunt in Canada along with elk and mule deer hunts that he was able to do over the years.
He was preceded in death by his parents. He is survived by: wife Janet, son Joshua (Jamie), sister Sheila (Jack) Running; step-children, Joshua (Jennifer) Hetfeld, Megan (Adam) Snegosky, Nick (Christy) Hetfeld; grandchildren, Sydney, Remi, Brooke, Lauren, Avery, Nolan, Courtney, Parker, Audrey, Claire, Noelle, and Lucy; and a niece and nephew and their families.
Tam will be missed by everyone that knew and loved him.
A Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, June 4th, 2022, starting at 11:00 am at the Luck Lions Club Shelter on South Shore Drive (near Luck golf course).
You are invited to leave condolences, memories and photos at www.rowefh.com . Arrangements are entrusted to Rowe Funeral Home in Luck, 715-472-2444 and the Northwest Wisconsin Cremation Center in Milltown, www.wicremationcenter.com .