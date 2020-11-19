Tammy Jo Brewer, 43 of Mondovi passed away Friday, November 13, 2020 at her home.
Tammy was born on April 29, 1977 to Franklin Brewer and Gail Harsh in Eau Claire. She graduated from North High School. Tammy worked as a CNA and a housekeeper. She enjoyed friends, family, music, dancing, and taking long walks.
Tammy is survived by her son, Sabastian Coyle of Mondovi; mother, Gail Larson of Mondovi; sister, Sara Smith of Elk Mound and Janice (Les) Huston of Montana; brother, Franklin Brewer of Oregon; several aunts and uncles; and many nieces and nephews.
Tammy was preceded in death by her daughter, Samantha Coyle; father, Franklin Brewer Sr.; step-father, Joseph Larson; maternal grandparents, Donald and Geraldine Harsh; paternal grandparents, Noah and Addlue Brewer; and step-uncle, Jon Larson.
A funeral service will be Saturday, November 21, 2020 at 1:00 pm at Smith Funeral Chapel. Visitation will be Friday, November 20, 2020 from 4:00 to 7:00 pm at Smith Funeral Chapel and one hour prior to the services at the funeral home on Saturday. Burial will follow the funeral service at St. John’s Lutheran Cemetery. Friends and family may leave online condolences at www.smithfuneralec.com.