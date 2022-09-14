Tammy Gilbertson, age 59, passed away at home on Sunday, September 11, 2022.

Tammy was born on January 12, 1963 in Illinois and then moved to Osseo where she still resided. She graduated from Osseo- Fairchild School District. On October 9, 1982 she married Greg Gilbertson and together they raised three girls. Tammy worked many jobs; Falls Meat Service, she owned “Country Lane Embroidery” in Osseo, currently worked at the Osseo-Fairchild school district as a custodian, and was a homemaker. She loved reading mystery books, woodworking, crafting, and lover of all animals- especially dogs. She will be greatly missed by her family and friends.

To plant a tree in memory of Tammy Gilbertson as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Recommended for you