Tammy Gilbertson, age 59, passed away at home on Sunday, September 11, 2022.
Tammy was born on January 12, 1963 in Illinois and then moved to Osseo where she still resided. She graduated from Osseo- Fairchild School District. On October 9, 1982 she married Greg Gilbertson and together they raised three girls. Tammy worked many jobs; Falls Meat Service, she owned “Country Lane Embroidery” in Osseo, currently worked at the Osseo-Fairchild school district as a custodian, and was a homemaker. She loved reading mystery books, woodworking, crafting, and lover of all animals- especially dogs. She will be greatly missed by her family and friends.
She is survived by daughter, Alisha (Brett) Workman, Ashley Gilbertson (Nick Smith) and Amanda Gilbertson (Kyle Larsen); grandchildren, Tucker and Harleigh Workman; mother, Mary Rahl; brothers, Terry Rahl and Troy Rahl; she is further survived by her in-laws, Bill and Sandy Gilbertson, Jean Gunderson, Cindy Gran, Bill Gilbertson Jr., Kevin (Donna) Gilbertson, Mark (Kim) Gilbertson; along with numerous nieces and nephews and her dog, Acorn.
Tammy is preceded in death by her husband, Greg.
There will be no services at this time.
The Torgerson’s Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements, 715-284-4321.
To plant a tree in memory of Tammy Gilbertson as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.