Tammy Kay Rose, age 52, of Cumberland, WI, died on October 9, 2021 at her home with her family at her side, after a courageous battle with cancer.
Tammy was born on May 15, 1969 to Larry and Bev Albrightson in Menomonie, WI. She grew up in Woodville, and graduated from Baldwin-Woodville High School. Her prayers of finding love were answered when she met her high school sweetheart, Barry Rose, and the two would later be married on December 30, 1989. She was an incredible wife, and an amazing mother to their three sons: Cody, Brady, and Payton.
Tammy had a passion for life, and that passion led her into cosmetology, real estate, and opening up her own daycare Tiny Tots. Being around children and their families through her daycare was a true joy, and she treated each child as if they were her own. She also loved the outdoors, whether that was doing yard work, bird watching, being out in the garden tending to her flowers, or taking boat rides on their pontoon. She was especially fond of the little moments – gazing at a beautiful sunset from the water, or spotting a butterfly or cardinal nearby.
Tammy’s mission in life was to be a good wife and mother, and she not only achieved that, but she set the bar high for others to emulate and look up to. She was the biggest advocate for her boys, supporting them at all of their high school and college sports and events. She cherished and adored time spent with her grandchildren. She was the most caring and kind-hearted person, and was a beacon of faith, love, gentleness, and generosity for her family, friends, daycare family, and everyone she met. Despite her cancer diagnosis eight months ago, she fought the good fight with grace and selflessness until the very end.
She is survived by her husband of 33 years, Barry; sons: Cody (Sarah), Brady (Natalie), and Payton; grandchildren: Lucy, Ellie, Blakely, and one on the way; parents, Larry and Bev Albrightson; and brother, Lance (Angie) Albrightson. Also in-laws, and many nieces and nephews.
She is preceded in death by her goddaughter, Alexsis Albrightson; and grandparents, Joe and Dorothy Albrightson, and Herb and Helen Schone.
A Celebration of Tammy’s Life will take place from 4:00-7:00 p.m. on Tuesday, October 12, 2021 at Zion Lutheran Church, 221 Lockwood St., Woodville, WI. A Funeral Service will be held at 11:00a.m. on Wednesday, October 13, 2021 at the church. Interment at Sunset Cemetery in Woodville.
To plant a tree in memory of Tammy Rose as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.