Tammy L. Sam, 54, of Arkansaw passed away Friday, July 19 at her home in Arkansaw suffering from cancer.
Tammy was born on September 15, 1964 in Durand, the daughter of Darrel and Diane (Maxwell) Stewart. She graduated from Arkansaw High School in 1982 and furthered her education at Rochester Technical College in the dental assistant program. Tammy worked as a dental assistant until the birth of her second child. She then decided to stay home with her family and grow Sam’s Produce into the thriving business that it is today.
Tammy married Dan Sam on May 6, 1989 at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Arkansaw. This union blessed them with four children. Tammy enjoyed feeding her birds, especially hummingbirds and orioles, taking care of her hanging flower baskets, watching Hallmark movies and spending time with her family.
Tammy is survived by her husband Dan; daughter Katie; two sons, Matthew and Blake; one granddaughter, Madison, all of Arkansaw; parents Darrel and Diane Stewart of Arkansaw; three brothers, Tim (Cyndi) Stewart of Plum City, Tony Stewart (special friend Heidi) of Durand and Travis (Annie) Stewart of Eau Claire; one sister, Tracy (Pete) Brown of Durand; nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. She is preceded in death by a son, Brett.
Funeral Mass will be 11 a.m. Tuesday, July 23 at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Arkansaw with Rev. Joseph Okine-Quartey officiating. Burial will be in the church cemetery. Visitation will be 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. Monday at the Rhiel Funeral Home in Durand and one hour prior to services at the church on Tuesday.
Rhiel Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Durand, is serving the family.
