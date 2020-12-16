Tammy Jean Scanlan, age 53 of Eau Claire, passed away unexpectedly Saturday, December 12th at her home of complications due to Multiple Sclerosis.
Tammy was born in Lancaster, Wisconsin on November 22nd, 1967 to Robert and Lorraine (Fritz) Pagenkopf. Tammy graduated from Fennimore High School in 1986 and married her sweetheart Jeffrey Scanlan on October 5th, 1991. Tammy earned her Associates Degree in Accounting at Southwest Technical College while starting her young family. Tammy and Jeff built their family while moving from LaCrosse, to Milwaukee and Battle Creek, Michigan, before settling in Eau Claire in 1998. With Jeff hand in hand, Tammy devoted her life to raising their four children: Joshua (Stephanie), Cole, Tyler, and Cassandra. She spent many nights and weekends at school functions, sporting events, and keeping up with her children’s busy schedules. Tammy took great pride in the success of her children, while always being the loudest and proudest parent in the stands. She never hesitated to show her support publicly or privately in any activities her children participated in. In recent years, Tammy was graced with two beautiful grandchildren, Jayla (Tyler) and Marcus Webb Junior (Cassandra). Her two grandchildren brought a new twinkle in her eyes and she always wanted to share stories of joy or laughter with anyone willing to spare an ear. She always looked forward to family functions, even if it meant the family needed to drive round trip in one day. Being the middle of seven children, Tammy was always capable of making sure her voice could be heard over the ambient noise in the room. Her laughter and joy was contagious to anyone around her. She was a devoted Wisconsin sports fan, but her passion for the Packers exceeded her fandom for the rest of them. From here on out, Aaron Rodgers Day will always be known as Tammy Scanlan Day for those closest to her.
Tammy was preceded in death by her father, Robert, and mother, Lorraine. She is survived by her husband, Jeffrey; four children and two grandchildren; siblings Angela (Tracy) Birkett (Imperial, MO), Lisa (Peter) Shatrawka (Barneveld, WI), Jeffrey (Beaver Dam, WI), Kristi Pagenkopf (Monroe, WI), Scott Pagenkopf (Lancaster, WI), Jason (April) Pagenkopf (Winona,MN); Jeff’s parents Bernard and Sandra (Waltz) (Fennimore, WI); siblings Kathy (Darren) Kreul (Fennimore), Jasen (Fennimore), Kasey (Fennimore), Kari (Max) Needham (Marion, IA), Jeron (Kelsey) (Portage, WI); thirteen nieces and eight nephews.
Visitation will be held on Friday, December 18th, 2020 from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. at Hulke Family Funeral Home (3209 Rudolph Rd., Eau Claire, WI 54701). Final visitation will be held on Sunday, December 20th, 2020 from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. at Larson Family Funeral Home (925 10th St., Fennimore, WI 53809). Funeral services will be held at St. Mary’s Catholic Church (960 Jefferson St., Fennimore WI 53809) on Monday, December 21st, at 11 a.m. with burial to follow in the church cemetery (5142-5182 US 18, Fennimore, WI 53809).
Flowers may be sent to Hulke Family Funeral Home in Eau Claire or Larson Family Funeral Home in Fennimore. Memorials may be sent to the National MS Society at www.nationalmssociety.org.
To send the family condolences, please visit www.hulkefamilyfh.com