Tammy Jo Street, age 63, passed away at the Marshfield Medical Center in Eau Claire, WI, on May 6, 2022. She was born March 5, 1959, to Harold Nelson and Doreen (Krienke) Nelson in Eau Claire, WI. She was raised in Osseo, WI. Tammy graduated from Osseo-Fairchild High School in 1977. She went on to join the U.S. Army for the following 9 years. Tammy loved to spend her days fishing, hunting, and feeding the birds in her yard. She enjoyed working at and helping the residents and staff at the nursing home where she was a chef. Her faith had always been important and strong throughout her life. Tammy will be missed by many.
Tammy is survived by her four daughters, Michelle (Roger Hilley) Street, Tina Street, Sally Street, and Lori Street, and their father Michael Street; grandchildren, Jonathan, Dawn, Curtis, David, Samantha, Jon, Kody, Sally, Jacob, and Quinton; brothers, Mark Nelson and Kent Nelson.
She was preceded in death by her parents.
A visitation for Tammy will be held Monday, May 16, 2022, at the Schiefelbein Funeral Home (13507 7th St., Osseo, WI 54758) from 4:00 p.m. until 6:00 p.m.
The Schiefelbein Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements (715-597-3711).
To plant a tree in memory of Tammy Street as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.