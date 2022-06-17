We are devastated to announce the unexpected passing of Tara Marie LeMay. Tara passed away on June 13, 2022, surrounded by her loved ones after a tragic car accident. This loss is completely unexpected and our family is absolutely devastated and unprepared.
Born to Sara Marie LeMay on March 6, 2011. Tara was a gift that brought our family so much joy as a baby. One of Tara’s favorite activities has always been music. She enjoyed playing the trumpet and singing in the choir at Elk Mound Middle School. Tara was an exceptionally hard-working student. She had many friends, teachers, and classmates that will miss her greatly.
Our family was not expecting the loss of Tara or for her life to be cut so short so soon. We are devastated by this loss and will feel the absence of Tara forever. She was given the nickname “Miss Sassypants” by her mother at a young age. She wore that name proudly. Tara spent nearly every moment with her mother who was her very best friend on this earth and now in heaven. Tara had three big brothers that always protected her and she loved spending time with each of them. In addition to her brothers, she had three girl cousins who she was particularly close to and enjoyed spending time with. The six of them were all by her side from her first day until her last.
Tara is joined in heaven by her mother Sara LeMay, her grandmother Brenda Joyce LeMay, her great grandmother Joyce Lucinda LeMay, her great aunt Jodeen Kouba, and her cousin Craig Bauer.
Tara will forever be missed by her three brothers: Reid (Paige Fransway) LeMay of Eau Claire, Kyle (Leanne Rafferty) LeMay of Thorp, Eli Lorentz of Chippewa; A father Ricky (Jennifer)Ruthven of Rice Lake; Three additional siblings who now carry her love and memory with them as well, Brianna Thon, Connor Ruthven, Saffron Ruthven; A very special grandmother, Patricia Christiansen of Cornell; A niece, Angeliece LeMay; An aunt and uncle, DeeAnna (Gregory) Heuer of Fairchild; Cousins, Anita (Jason) of Eau Claire, Cassandra (Travis) Kubesh of Rice Lake, Ashley (Max) Kroeplin of Owen, Brianna (Monte) Amundson of Neillsville, Erica Heuer of Eau Claire; Five second cousins she loved dearly, Owen, Maci, Daxter, Lucy, and Hailie; A great aunt Elizabeth (Larry) Bauer of Chippewa; Second cousins, Amy (Brent) McCune of Osseo, Brad Bauer of Chippewa; Special people dear to Tara, Ryan (Stacy) Smith and family of Elk Mound; Lily, Kaitlyn, CC, and many other friends.
Even though Tara only spent a short amount of time with us, she was immensely loved and brought immeasurable joy and laughter to those around her.
A funeral will be held at 1:00 p.m. for Tara and Sara on Saturday, June 25, 2022 at Cornerstone Apostolic Church 110 Independence Dr. in Elk Mound, WI. with visitation from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. Luncheon to follow.
A celebration of life will be held that evening at Sweeny’s Y Go By in Cornell, WI at 5:00 p.m.
Cremation Society of Wisconsin, Altoona is assisting the family with arrangements. Online condolences may be shared at www.cremationsociety-wi.com.