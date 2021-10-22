Tate A. Pink, 26, of Eau Claire, lost his battle with epilepsy, on Wednesday, October 6, 2021.
Tate was born on October 15, 1994, in Eau Claire, WI, to Melanie Pink. He lived most of his life in the Chippewa Valley, always close to his family. He received his high school diploma from CVTC. Tate enjoyed anything to do with computers – building, fixing, gaming. He loved helping his friends and family, from offering encouraging words to house projects and good conversations. Tate loved walks in the fall, listening to the leaves crunch and blow, and wintertime where everything was cool and silent. He loved spending time with and playing with his therapy cat, Jovie.
Tate is survived by his mother, Melanie Pink (partner Tom); grandparents, David and Marlene Soppeland, James Pink (Jorge Perez); aunts, Becce Woestman and Sara Hoenig(partner Al); uncle Ian Soppeland; cousins, Mike (Shadow) Adam, Tiffany (Ed) Love, Victoria Hoenig (partner Thomas), Zander and Isaiah Woestman, and special people including Travis, Matt, Mary & Bob, Rico, Missy, Nick, Brooke, Lakken and Jocelyn; his cat, Jovie and many, many great aunts, great uncles and cousins.
Tate always had an old soul, wise beyond his years. He loved his family and they loved him. He will be greatly missed and forever remain in the hearts of those who loved him.
Please join the family in celebrating Tate’s life on Saturday, October 30, 2021, 1:00-3:00 p.m. at Chippewa Valley Cremation Services – Celebration of Life Center; 1717 Devney Drive in Altoona WI.
Chippewa Valley Cremation Services—Celebration of Life Center in Altoona is serving the family.
