Terence Slowiak

Terence L. Slowiak, 61, passed away peacefully on Sunday, September 29, 2019 at Dove Healthcare in Chippewa Falls, WI.
Terry was born the youngest of five children on October 15, 1957 in Stanley, WI to Leon and Loretta (Wisniewski) Slowiak. He graduated from Thorp High School. He joined the army in 1980 and served two tours in the Middle East. He completed ranger training and trained soldiers on ROTC ground infantry tactics. While in the service he graduated from non-commissioned Officer’s Academy Primary and Advanced Leadership schools. After the army, Terry lived in South Carolina and was employed by General Tire as a supervisor in the Final Finish Department. He also attended York Technical College in York, South Carolina majoring in Computer Science.
Terry moved back to Thorp, WI and married Diane Wojt (Staffeil) in Las Vegas, NV on November 28, 1990. They had one daughter, Lacey. He worked for the Wisconsin Laborers’ Union doing concrete construction and landscaping. Terry and Diane then moved to Burnsville, MN where Terry was employed as a cashier in the Finance Department at the Veteran’s Affairs Hospital in Minneapolis, MN before buying a home and living in Chippewa Falls, WI.
Terry was an avid fan of football and the Green Bay Packers. He liked to spend time outdoors doing yard work, landscaping and especially fishing. He spent his spare time on his favorite hobby which was collecting model airplanes and military memorabilia and talking to his buddies about their collections. Terry and his loyal dog, Shadow, of 17 years were inseparable and could be seen taking their daily walks around the neighborhood.
Terry is survived by his wife, Diane; their daughter, Lacey (Devin Budd); his daughters, Stacey (Gary Davidson) Slowiak and Ronda (Blaine Butler) Landress, from his previous marriage; stepsons, Aaron Wojt and Eric Wojt; stepdaughter, Angela (Adam) Doro; and his grandchildren, Cameron, Jack, Adrian, Ayden, Asher, Andon, Desirae and Izzybel. He is also survived by his brother, Larry (Judy) Slowiak, and sisters, Judy (Duane) Badzinski, Jan (Tom) Drehmel and Darlene Slowiak. He was preceded in death by his parents; nephew, Michael Slowiak; and sister-in-law, Sharon Schmitz.
The family would like to thank the staff at Dove Healthcare and St. Croix Hospice for the excellent and compassionate care they provided.
A private memorial service will be held at a later date. Chippewa Valley Cremation Services – Celebration of Life Center in Altoona is serving the family. To leave an online condolence, please visit www.chippewavalleycremation.com.