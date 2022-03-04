Teresa Sue Edison, 54, of Independence, died Thursday, March 3, 2022 at her home.
Teresa “T” Sue Edison was born February 23, 1968, in Osseo, Wis. to Clennis Keith and Nancy (Brixen) Edison. She married Matt Wood June 24, 2006, in her parents’ backyard in Independence.
T’s love of volleyball started in middle school in Eleva-Strum. She continued to play in high school in Mondovi. During that time, she became a primary caregiver to her baby brother, Kevin, who sparked another passion in her life, taking care of children. After graduating from Mondovi, she enrolled at CVTC in Eau Claire for Child Care Services. For 20 years she worked in many centers, as a nanny in Santa Cruz, Calif. and as a teacher/director at Creative Beginnings Child Care in Strum.
She continued to play volleyball in women’s and mixed leagues indoor and outdoor. In December 1999, T took a break from teaching and started working at Fashion Bug in Oakwood Mall. When she returned to teaching the next month, she continued at the Bug part-time until 2007. In 2008, she and Matt moved to Independence, where she started working at the funeral home. She completed her Wisconsin Funeral Director’s Apprentice Certification, November 10, 2018. She volunteered as a high school volleyball coach for nine years at IHS. She loved watching UW-Madison Badger Volleyball on television and in person. Throughout her working years, she made many new friends that she is incredibly grateful for. She also enjoyed attending Independence School District sporting events.
She loved her time with Matt traveling in the car, singing along to the radio and stopping at antique stores. She also loved her time at home watching movies or TV and snuggling with their cats.
Her love of cats started as a child and literally grew as she got older. She and her dad spent countless hours live-trapping local feral cats. Lots were relocated to a farm, and many stayed at their houses.
She also loved music, especially rock and metal. She liked to go to Shake, Rattle and Roll with her family and their friends in Eau Claire. When that festival ended and transitioned to Shake, Rattle and Rock in Cadott, she was there. She went the first two years general admission and after that had her same VIP seat ever since. Again, forming new and lasting friendships along the way.
Survivors include her husband, Matt Wood of Independence; parents, Keith and Nancy Edison of Independence; two brothers, Craig (Gina) Edison of Chaska, Minn. and Kevin Edison of Independence; aunt Sue (Paul) Edison-Swift of Oshkosh; cousin, Annie (Sean) Edison-Albright of Appleton; second cousins, Walter and Sally Edison-Albright of Appleton; five nieces, Madelaine (Gene) Stenulson, Julia (Kevin) Welke both of Osseo, Autumn Schmidt of Fairchild, her loves, Lydia and Eleanor Edison of Chaska, Minn.; nephew, Ryker Wood of Fairchild; great-niece, Ella Welke of Osseo; sister-in-law, Natalie (friend, Ben) Wood of Fairchild and brother-in-law, Wes Wood of Fairchild; mother-in-law, Ann (Bob) Wood of Manitowish Waters; father-in-law Berry (Helen) Wood of Las Vegas; her feline’s, Cal, Sam, Dusty, Angel, Charley, Oreo and Poppy; dear friends and other relatives.
She was preceded death by her maternal grandparents, Eddie and Norma Brixen; paternal grandparents, Kermit and Norma Edison; two uncles, Gary and Ed “Butch” Brixen; felines, Mitzie Sue, Clyde, Pumpkin and Bootsy.
Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Monday, March 7, 2022 at SS. Peter and Paul Catholic Church, Independence, with Rev. George Thayilkuzhitottu officiating. Burial will be in the church cemetery.
Visitation will be held at SS. Peter & Paul Catholic Church on Sunday, from 4-8 p.m. with a prayer service 7:30 p.m. and on Monday one hour prior to the Mass at the church.
Memorials may be directed Trempealeau County Humane Society (N27109 US Hwy 53, Blair, WI 54616) or Wisconsin Big Cat Rescue (305 Pine St., Rock Springs, WI 53961).
A special thank you to Suzanne Roskos and St. Croix Hospice for their care in Teresa’s days.
Online condolences may be offered at www.edisonfuneralhome.com