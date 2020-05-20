Teresa “Terri” Kunferman, 84, of Eau Claire, died unexpectedly on Sunday, May 17, 2020.
She was born on October 24, 1935, in Mondovi, the daughter of the late Henry and Matilda (Bauer) Risler. She was married on July 9, 1956, to the late Harry Kunferman.
Teresa worked as a tax consultant for over 30 years. She was very active in her church and with the Women’s Confraternity where she held many offices. She volunteered in a variety of ways throughout her life and was a dedicated servant of God. She was a very kind and loving person who was always helping others. Teresa was a wonderful wife, mom, grandmother, aunt and loved very much.
She is preceded in death by her parents, Henry and Matilda; husband, Harry Kunferman; daughter, Kathryn Dircz; grandson, Jerome Johnson; brothers, Harold and Robert Risler; sister, Evalena Sinz; sisters-in-law, Marge (Robert) Risler, Delores (Leon) Risler, Barb (Eugene) Risler, Alice Pickler, Donna (Harold) Risler, Dorothy (Henry) Kumferman, Evelyn Belden, Betty Zahnow; and brother-in-law, Henry Kumferman.
Teresa is survived by her children, Karen (David) Gunnes, Robert (Rhonda) Kunferman, Ronald Kunferman, Kristine (Keith) Tibbits; grandchildren, Rachael, Brandon, Cal (Brittany) and Addison; great-grandchildren, Claire, Tyler, Esther, and Greyson; brothers, Lawrence Risler, Leon Risler, Eugene Risler and Richard Risler; sisters, Mary Ann Johnson, Shary (Jack) Klopp and Bonnie (Alvin) Peterson; sister-in-law, Esther Gordon; brother-in-law, William Sinz; Mike Boyle (Kathryn’s soulmate and partner); and many beloved nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives and dear friends, some that have passed before her.
Family gives a heartfelt thanks to the staff at Mayo Clinic Health Systems – Eau Claire and Lenmark-Gomsrud-Linn Funeral & Cremation Services. Special thanks to Kory Peterson, who was like a grandson to Teresa.
A graveside service will be held at 1:00pm on Friday, May 22, 2020, at St. Joseph’s Cemetery, Rock Falls, WI, with Father Tom Krieg officiating.
To express online condolences, please visit www.lenmarkfh.com.