Teresa “Tilly” J. Partlo, 62, of Chippewa Falls, left this world suddenly on Friday, December 25, 2020 at Mayo Clinic Health System-Eau Claire.
Teresa was born March 27, 1958 in Chippewa Falls, the daughter of William and Leona (Goodman) Ramharter, Sr.
On October 5, 1979, Teresa married William Partlo at Holy Ghost Church in Chippewa Falls.
Teresa was a caring wife, mother, grandma, sister, and friend.
Teresa worked as a receptionist at Mayo Clinic Health System in Eau Claire.
Teresa was an incredibly selfless woman who lived for her grandsons and was counting the days to retirement to spend more time with them. She loved road trips on the weekends, tossing a nickel into a slot machine, reading to the kids and sneaking their chocolate before they left for home. Her family was her life and always greeted you with a hug and loving smile. Her sweet voice was a comfort for all.
Teresa is survived by her husband, Bill; one son, Jesse (Kelly) Partlo of Foxboro, Wis.; one daughter, Kayla (Scott) Niblett of Chippewa Falls; one sister, Sandi (Bill) Burish of Chippewa Falls; six grandchildren, Roman, Drew, Charlie, Aidan, Colton, and Ethan.
Teresa was preceded in death by her parents; one brother, William Ramharter, Jr.; and one sister, Mary Jo Rykal.
Per Teresa’s wishes, no services will be held.
Horan Funeral Home in Chippewa Falls is in charge of arrangements.
