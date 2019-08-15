Teresa Smalley

Teresa A. Smalley, 74 of Altoona passed away on Monday, August 12, 2019 at Oakwood Health Services.
Teresa was born to Richard and Betty (Cork) Pumb on November 24, 1944 in Dearborn, Michigan. She married Carl Spotts on April 3, 1961. Teresa married Duane Smalley in 2006. She worked as a manager in a department store, cashier at a gas station and casino services. Teresa loved to read large print books and doing things on the computer. She loved her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren but didn’t get to see as often as she would have liked. Teresa was able to see people from Iowa and Nebraska three weeks ago, plus 3 grandchildren and 2 great-grandchildren.
Teresa is survived by her husband Duane; children: Kathi Owens of Traverse City, MI and Kevin (Chris) Spotts of Ahmeek, MI; daughter-in-law Kathy Spotts; son-in-law Patrick Owens; brother Dennis (Kathy) Plumb; sister-in-law Carol Pumb and Dorothy Spotts; grandchildren: Misty Owens, Murray Dailey, Ricky Spotts, Haley Spotts, Hanna Spotts, and Anita Spotts; great-grandchildren: Kaiden Mattson, Leo Spotts, Kahlan Eggers, Nathan Eggers, Savannah Flower, Jonathan Flower, Alivia McCann, Joshua Murry, and Ryanne Spotts. She is further survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
Teresa was preceded in death by her father Richard Plumb, brother Ronald Plumb, ex-husband Carl Spotts, and son Rick Spotts.
A memorial service will be held at Smith Funeral Chapel on Monday, August 19, 2019 at 11:00 am. Family and friends may leave online condolences at www.smithfuneralec.com.