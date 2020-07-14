Teresa M. “Terry” Witt, 72, of Chippewa Falls, died peacefully surrounded by her family on Saturday, July 11, 2020 after a five-year, four-month battle with Stage IV cancer.
She was born Oct. 30, 1947 in Steven’s Point to Ruth (Lorbeck) and Benjamin Lapinski. She graduated from Madison East High School, class of 1965.
Terry was employed by Hobart in several locations, including being a regional manager in the Twin Cities before moving to Chippewa Falls in 1996. She was employed by EO Johnson, Inc in Eau Claire until her retirement.
Terry loved Country Western dancing and was a fantastic dancer. She met her forever dance partner, Larry Witt, at a dance in Cottage Grove, MN in 1995. The two were engaged at a country dance at the Pines Ballroom in Bloomer in 1996 and were married at Country Fest in Cadott in 1997. The highlight of the ceremony was when Terry sang “Keeper Of The Stars” a capella to Larry. Boxes of Kleenex were being shared by the over 100 seated guests under huge tents covering 17 campsites, hosted by their country dancing friends. Nobody except Larry, one friend and the pastor knew she was going to sing the song. They have continued country dancing right into this year.
Other activities included a lot of time on their pontoon, golfing, biking and some traveling. Terry and Larry loved visiting their children and grandchildren. Between them, they had 3 grandchildren and one great grandson on Terry’s side and 2 step-grandchildren on Larry’s side.
Christmas was always a special time for Terry, including Terry’s large collection of animated Christmas stuff toys along with getting together with their families. Flowers were always very special to Terry and in the spring, she couldn’t wait for the nurseries to open. She would work for days/hours turning their yard into a beautiful flower garden.
She will be dearly missed by her husband, Larry of Chippewa Falls; a son, Duane (Kim) Snorek of Danbury; stepchildren, Jeanie Witt of McFarland, Ryan (Paula) Witt of Verona; siblings, Cassandra (Paul) Becker of DeForest, Sharon (Pete) Peterson of McFarland, Joseph Lapinski of Madison, Patty (Ross) Pettey of Madison; three grandchildren, Sean Snorek, Alicia and Rylie Snorek, one great-grandson Robert Snorek; two step-grandchildren, Jaden Witt and Aria Witt; and many nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents; and her son Scott Snorek in 1989.
An outdoor funeral service will be held at 12 p.m., Monday, July 20 at the outdoor pavilion at the English Lutheran Church of Bateman, 20588 County Hwy X, Chippewa Falls (town of Lafayette). Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service Monday at the English Lutheran Church of Bateman outdoor pavilion. Interment will follow at Brooklawn Cemetery in Cadott. Due to COVID-19 concerns, the family will not be having a luncheon after the interment, but will have a celebration of life at a later date.
Due to COVID-19, please respect the social distancing guidelines and masks will be provided and required. The immediate family will be seated in the pavilion. All others will need to sit outside the pavilion due to limited space and social distancing. Also, please bring a lawn chair if attending the service and you are not seated in the pavilion. Chairs will not be provided for those outside of the pavilion.
A special thank you goes out to the amazing care given to Terry at Mayo hospitals in Rochester and Eau Claire, especially Dr. Weroha and many others at the Mayo Rochester clinic, who guided her for over 5 years in her journey. A special thank you to Mayo Hospice in Eau Claire, for helping make Terry’s last days as comfortable as possible, especially Cheryl, her very special RN.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a contribution to Mayo Hospice in Eau Claire, WI. Checks can be made payable to Mayo Clinic and mail to Mayo Clinic, Department of Development, 200 First St. SW, Rochester, MN 55905. Be sure to specify that your gift goes to the Eau Claire, WI Mayo Hospice.
Pederson-Volker Funeral Chapel & Cremation Services, Chippewa Falls is serving the family. Please share your memories and condolences online at pedersonvolker.com.