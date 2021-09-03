Terrance A. “Terry” Gingras, 73, of Bruce, passed away Tuesday, August 31, 2021, at Mayo Clinic Health System in Eau Claire.
He was born on February 24, 1948, in Cornell, WI, the son of Albert and Josephine (Rell) Gingras. Terry graduated from Cornell High School where he was a 4-sport athlete. He later attended UW Stout in Menomonie where he played basketball. Terry joined the U.S. Army Reserves and did his training at Fort Leonardwood where he played basketball on the Colonel’s team.
On April 12, 1969, Terry married his high school sweetheart and his prom queen, Mary Michal. Together they had two children, Angie and Kenny. As a family they enjoyed camping at Terry’s softball tournaments, as well as camping & fishing at various campgrounds. After 25 years of working in the shipping department at Pope & Talbot, Terry retired due to medical disabilities.
During his retirement years he loved hunting & fishing as well as working in his yard, despite his being disabled. Ixtapa, Mexico was a favorite vacation destination for Mary and Terry for many years. Terry was also an avid Wisconsin sports fan and loved spending time with his kids, grandchildren, friends, and family.
Terry is survived by his wife of 52 years, Mary; two children, Angie (Brian) Sedesky of Andover, MN and Kenny (Stacy Dauffenbach) Gingras of Eau Claire; three grandchildren, Tanner, Tony, and Jasey; brothers, Denny (Kathie) Gingras, Jim (Joanne) Gingras, and Tim (Sue) Gingras; sisters, Judy (Jerry) Swim, and Sandy (Jim) Carrell; in-laws, Joe (Rita) Michal, Carol (Gene) Crapser, and Peg (Buck) Paulsen; and by numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins.
He was preceded in death by his parents; a sister, Patty Komro; and his nephew, John Swim.
A Celebration of Terry’s life will be held on Tuesday, September 7, 2021, at Chippewa Valley Cremation Services – Celebration of Life Center, 1717 Devney Drive, Altoona, WI. A Time of Sharing will begin at 6:30 p.m. with a memorial visitation preceding beginning at 4 p.m.
Chippewa Valley Cremation Services – Celebration of Life Center in Altoona is serving the family. To express condolences online, please visit www.chippewavalleycremation.com.
