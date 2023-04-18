welch1.jpg

Terrence Welch

Terrence Kenneth Welch “Terry”, 85, passed away April 7th, 2023. He is survived by wife Vicky (Pecha) after 59 years of marriage, son John, and daughters Wendy and Stephanie. He has five grandchildren and two great grandchildren. He was preceded by parents Kenneth and Mary Fern Welch (Woodward), brother Walter and sisters Mary Lou and Nancy (Kurtzhals).

