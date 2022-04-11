Terri Kathleen Dahl passed away unexpectedly at her home in Eau Claire on April 4th, 2022 at the age of 38.
Terri was born April 25th, 1983 in LaCrosse County, and was adopted into her forever family in 1991 at the age of 7.
Terri, who was fondly referred to as “Ter-Bear,” had the sweetest and most loving heart, always looking out for others first. In her youth, Terri loved to dance and took ballet and tap lessons until she was an adult. In her stories she loved to tell, she often referred to the trip to Paris that she took in high school with her French class. This was one of the highlights of her life.
Terri attended Roosevelt Elementary, Delong Middle School and North High School, graduating with honors in 2002. She received a Merit scholarship from Beloit College for studying languages, something of which she had a passion for learning and excelled at.
Terri is survived by her mother and father, Nan and Scott Dahl of Eau Claire; her 3 siblings Christopher (Callie) Dahl of Ohio, Vanessa (William) Bohn of Minnesota and Joseph (Chelsea) Dahl of Eau Claire; grandmother Carol Blum of Sun Prairie, grandfather David “Duke” Dahl of Altoona; a niece and nephew Logan and Sierra Bohn of Minnesota and many precious aunts, uncles and cousins that brought much joy into her life.
Terri was preceded in death by her cherished infant daughter Sophie Marie, her grandmother Marlene Dahl and grandfather Anton Blum.
There are no services planned, but you may donate to a charity of your choice in Terri’s memory. Online condolences may be left for Terri’s family at www.lenmarkfh.com.
“You’re at Peace now, Dancing around in Heaven with Joy.”
