Terry Lee Biddle, 70, unexpectedly passed away August 1 in Tampa, Florida, while vacationing with wife Linda. Born the oldest of three children on December 23, 1952, to Marvel and Leland Biddle in Stanley, Wisconsin; he grew up in the neighboring small town of Thorp, Wisconsin and later graduated from Thorp High School in 1971. Marrying Minnette Jepsen in 1972; they had one daughter, LaShawn, and were later divorced. On March 12, 1988, he married Linda (Brown) Ahnefeldt, who brought one son to the marriage, John, and together they had one son, Lee.
Hometown pride and an unwavering work ethic were sources of pride for Terry and among his core values that drove all his pursuits. He often reminisced about the many jobs he had starting at a young age including working at Soderberg’s Farm, Haas & Sons, Midland Gas Station, Wifler Chevrolet, and then for the Thorp Police and Clark County Sheriff’s Departments. In 1975, he moved to Eau Claire, Wisconsin, and began his 20 year career with the Eau Claire County Sheriff’s Department holding many positions including jailer, patrolman, pilot, Duty Officer, Swat Commander and Detective Sergeant. He retired from law enforcement in 1995. While working for the Sheriff’s Department, he also formed the companies Photo Card Specialists, Inc. and Awards & More, Co. currently celebrating 37 years in business under his and his wife’s ownership. He gained many friendships and developed many connections in the business and transportation industries, as well as within the law enforcement community near and far. A flying, crime-fighting, Midwesterner through and through, Terry has left a lasting impression on everyone by treating every person as a friend whether he had just met them or had been life-long buddies. He will be truly missed.