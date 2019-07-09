Terry Jean Cotts, age 65, of Eau Claire, passed away on Saturday, July 6, 2019, at Care Partners Country Terrace Memory Care.
Terry was born June 22, 1954, in Menomonie, to Richard and Betty Cotts. She was a free and wild spirit, much like the horses she loved. She dropped out of high school to pursue adventure for a few years and returned to Wisconsin with her first born, Jennifer. She met up with a fine young fella, Rolland Melsness, got married, and had another daughter, Michelle. Once her girls were in school, she chased her dreams, obtained her GED and made it through nursing school. After graduating in 1985, she started working at Sacred Heart Rehab. She spent her free time doing what she loved the most; gardening, crocheting and spending time with her family and all the stray animals that showed up on her doorstep. She later realized her true calling was with geriatrics and spent the rest of her career working in nursing homes, giving the best possible care and establishing friendships with her patients. Once her declining health made her become a nursing home resident, she still tried to care for those around her and tell the nurses how to do their job. She had a wonderful camaraderie with the residents and staff at Inclusa, Oakwood Villa and CPCT Memory Care.
Terry is survived by her daughters: Jennifer Kramer and Michelle (Sean) Timm; her grandchildren: Madeline Conner, Elizabeth Conner, Phaedra McDougall, Natasia McDougall, Jocelyn Kramer, Christopher Kramer; her great-grandbabies: Owen and Aubrey Conner; her sister Joy Green; nephew and niece: Jammie (Sara) Lightle and Becky (Matt) Baker.
Terry was preceded in death by her parents, her sister Mary Ellen Lightle, niece Missy May Lightle-Hathaway and Pepper, her favorite and first of many animals that she cared for.
A celebration of life will be held at a later time for family.