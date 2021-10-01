Terry “Ace” Duss will be remembered for his heart of gold and great sense of humor.
He left the earth on September 12th, 2021 to be our greatest angel.
Terry was born on January 17th, 1961 in Chippewa Falls, WI to Marvin & Barb (Tietz) Duss.
He earned his HSED in 1979 and later graduated with a degree from the Chippewa Valley Technical College in 1989. He married Toni Eisold in 1986 with whom he had two children; Richard and Jillian.
A loving father, hardworking provider, fearless protector and unwavering friend.
He loved animals, nature, traveling, music, biking, rock picking and fair food but most importantly his Family.
He is survived by his Parents, Marvin of Hallie, Barb of Eau Claire; Children, Richard of Eau Claire, Jillian of Eau Claire; Grandchildren, Rachel, Gage and Mason of Eau Claire, Natalie, Elias and Orrin of Eau Claire;
Great grandchildren, Augustus of Eau Claire; Siblings, Debbie(Duane) of Antigo, Butch(Wendy) of Seymour, Randy(Sue) of Eau Claire, Beaner(Carrie) of Altoona, Jeff(Kelly) of Eau Claire; Step sisters, Laurie and Lynn Taylor of Eau Claire, Lisa Tietz of New Auburn, lots of nieces, nephews and cousins
He is proceeded in death by his best four legged friend Buddy.
His Celebration of Life will be held at the Lake Hallie Sportsman Club in Chippewa Falls, WI on Sunday, October 10th, 2021, from 1-5pm.
“How lucky I am to have something that makes saying goodbye this hard.”
-Winnie the Pooh
