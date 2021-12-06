Terry Gatewood, 73, of Eau Claire, Wisconsin, was welcomed into Heaven on November 26th, 2021.
He was born in Orange County, California, to James and Betty Gatewood on April 21, 1948. Terry was a Vietnam veteran serving in the Navy. He then graduated from Alaska Bible Institute and moved to Wisconsin. On June 9, 1984, Terry married Judy Guthrie.
He was a planner for National Business Institute for over 30 years. After he retired, he drove for Uber and Lyft.
Terry was extremely passionate about his walk with the Lord and sharing it with others. In his time here on earth, he touched countless lives. Terry served as the Assistant Children’s Pastor at Tabernacle of Praise for 17 years. Following God’s call, he then became an Assistant Pastor at Christian Family Center. Terry never missed an opportunity to show the love of Jesus to those around him.
He loved life. His grandchildren were his world. In his free time, you would find him hunting or fishing.
Terry is preceded in death by his parents (James and Betty), his siblings (Jim, Jenny, and Larry), and his son Joshua.
Terry is survived by his wife Judy, his children (Abigail, Gina, and James), his son-in-law Joseph, his brother Robert, and his grandchildren (Autumn and Easton).
A Celebration of Life for Terry will be held at Christian Family Center on Saturday, December 11th. Visitation will begin at 9am with the service at 10am. There will be a luncheon to follow.
To plant a tree in memory of Terry Gatewood as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.