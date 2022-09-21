Terry M. Holstein, 75, passed away at home on Saturday, September 17th. Terry was born on July 14th, 1947 to Blanche (Gunderson) and Milton Holstein in Eau Claire.

After graduating high school at Eau Claire Memorial, Terry enlisted in the U.S. Navy where he served in Iceland, Sicily, and the Eastern U.S. developing aircraft equipment. After the Navy, he earned his Associate Degree at CVTC in computer programming. While attending CVTC he met his first wife, Trixie Worby, and they married in 1971. They soon after moved to Alabama and Terry began working for Uniroyal Tire Company at the Opelika plant. In 1976, they gave birth to their only child, Travis Holstein. Terry transferred back home to Eau Claire in 1977 where he remained employed with Uniroyal until the plant closed in 1992. Terry attended UW-Stout for 2 years after Uniroyal and eventually moved to the Twin Cities area where he finished his career in manufacturing and met his second wife, Judi Schreifels. Terry and Judi were married in 2000 and remained together until his death.

