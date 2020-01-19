Terry Loew

Terry W. Loew, 60, of Chippewa Falls, passed away peacefully Sunday, January 12, 2020, at HSHS Sacred Heart Hospital in Eau Claire.
He was born April 4, 1959, in Chippewa Falls, WI, the son of Harold and Rosemary (Parent) Loew. He graduated from Chippewa Falls High School in the class of 1978. Terry married Catherine G. Miller in Chippewa Falls and they later divorced.
Terry worked at CT Film and Spectrum Industries for many years in Chippewa Falls. His hobbies included riding his Harley, fishing, camping, making people laugh, and spending time with his grandchildren.
He is survived by his children, Cory (Tiffany) Loew, and Kelsey Loew, both of Eau Claire, four grandchildren, Daeja, Elijah, Joshua, and Jordan; siblings, Bonita (Joseph) Pleier of Mission Viejo, CA, Donald (Darlene) Loew of Chippewa Falls, and Jean (Todd) Burkart of Minong, WI; also by many nieces, nephews, and cousins.
Terry was preceded in death by his parents; a special aunt, Loretta Robert; and his brother Harold L. Loew.
A celebration of life is being planned for the spring of 2020 in Chippewa Falls.
