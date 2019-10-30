Terry Michael Erickson, age 53, of Strum, died on Saturday, October 26, 2019 at his home. He was born on September 9, 1966 in Eau Claire to Dale and Mavis (Urness) Erickson. He grew up on his family’s farm near Chimney Rock and graduated from Eleva-Strum High School in 1985. Terry liked to help neighboring farmers in his younger days. He married Marce Diebold in 1993; they later divorced. He spent most of his career at Ashley Furniture as a CNC operator. He was an avid NASCAR and Packers fan. Terry also loved to spend time outdoors hunting, fishing, and camping. He will be missed by all who knew him.
He is survived by his mother, Mavis Erickson of Mondovi; six siblings, Virgil Erickosn of South Dakota, Vickie (Randy) Tupper of South Dakota, Carmen (David) Shafer of Mondovi, Dean (Cindy Potting) Erickson of Strum, David (Dawn) Erickson of Mondovi, and Jerald Erickson of Mondovi; special friend, Dawn Appel Ballentine of Eau Claire; and many other nieces, nephews, relatives, and friends.
He was preceded in death by his father, Dale Erickson; sister, Roxanne Erickson; an infant brother; and grandparents, Raymond and Florence Erickson and Knute and Luella Urness.
Memorial services will be held at 6:00 pm on Friday, November 1, 2019 at Kjentvet-Smith Funeral Home, Eleva with Pastor Paul Tobiason officiating. Visitation will be from 3:00 pm until the time of the service. Private family burial will take place at a later date. Online condolences may be shared at www.kjentvet-smithfuneralhome.com.