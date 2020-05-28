Terry L. Moyer, age 65, Eleva, passed away on Wednesday, May 20, 2020 at his home with his loving family at his side, following a long and courageous battle with cancer.
He was born on April 29, 1955 in Mondovi, the son of Shirley (Simonson) Moyer and the late Oliver Moyer.
Terry worked at Steve Anderson Hilltop Tractor in Mondovi and Riphenburg Int. Fencing in Eleva. He also enjoyed helping the Amish with their travel needs.
Terry enjoyed hunting or just a relaxing time outdoors, either on horseback or cruising in his car which became very special to him with his grandson, Nova at his side.
Terry will be remembered for being a caring and giving friend to many, but the love and devotion he had for his family would surpass all. As time passed, his life became extremely fulfilled, as he welcomed 11 wonderful grandchildren into his life.
Terry will be sadly missed by his three daughters, Christy Ottum, Amy Burchard and Beth Recker; a daughter he treated as his own, Bridget Johnston; 11 grandchildren, Katlynn Ottum, Averie McDonald, Whitney Ottum, Kaylie Moyer, Nova Richards, Marshall Teepe Madelyn Kolstad, Gabby Riphenburg, Kade Riphenburg, Charlotte “Rosie” Weisenbeck and Henry Weisenbeck; Mother, Shirley Moyer; siblings, Darlene Kummer, Kenny Moyer, Sally Saul, Mary Skroch and Larry Moyer; also by many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
Terry was preceded in death by his father, Oliver; and brother, David Moyer.
All are invited to Terry’s home at N49964 Thompson Road, Eleva on Friday, May 29, 2020 where from 6:00 PM until 8:00 PM there will be a continuous large screen large screen presentation of a life well lived. To accommodate those who would like to social distance, the family will be providing an area to watch his story from your vehicle.
The staff at Talbot Family Funeral Home, Mondovi Chapel assisted the family with arrangements.
