Terry Patton

Terry Marvel Patton, 65, of Altoona passed away on December 26, 2019 at the Grace Lutheran Woodland Assisted Living.
Terry was born April 3, 1954 to Herman and Margaret (nee Ausmussen) Patton. He graduated from Altoona High School in 1972. He took several classes at UWEC and CVTC. While furthering his education, he worked for a few years in different departments at Sacred Heart Hospital. He then spent time working as a salesman for Allianz in the Twin Cities as a computer technician. When the company was downsized, he began teaching computer skills to adults through the JobCenter in Eau Claire. His last job was with Ashley Furniture in Arcadia shortly before retiring after he was diagnosed with Parkinson’s and Dementia in 2009. When he wasn’t working, he enjoyed reading, writing, working with computers, hunting, and spending time with his family.
Terry is survived by sisters, Mary LaRose of Fairchild and Betty (John) Steuding of Altoona; brothers, Charles Patton of Altoona and Alfred (Mary Sue) Patton of La Crosse; three generations of nieces and nephews; and his cat, Ziggy.
He was preceded in death by his parents; and sisters, Charlene Lant and Jean Marie LaRose.
Services will be held at St. Matthew’s (1915 Hogeboom Ave, Eau Claire) at noon on Wednesday, January 8th. Family and friends may visit from 10 A.M. until the time of service. A luncheon will follow. Burial will be at Rest Haven Cemetery in the Township of Washington, Eau Claire.
Cremation Society of Wisconsin, Altoona is assisting the family. Online condolences may be shared at www.cremationsociety-wi.com.