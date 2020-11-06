Terry Michael Shadick
December 22, 1947 – October 30, 2020
On October 30, 2020, we lost a very good man! Terry Michael Shadick, 72, of Eau Claire passed away suddenly at the family cabin in Stone Lake, Wisconsin. He was born to Dorin and Norma (Combs) Shadick on December 22nd, 1947 in Eau Claire, Wisconsin. After graduation from Eau Claire Memorial High School, he attended the University of Minnesota on a football scholarship. Upon returning to Eau Claire, he worked for his father, eventually becoming co-owner and operations manager of Cary Transfer Corporation. He, along with Richard “Dick” Putz, established Service Cartage Company of Rice Lake in 1984. Terry married Kathleen (Mc Glynn) Shadick on November 7th, 1970 in Cazenovia, Wisconsin, which he termed “the best decision” of his life. Terry and Kathleen were blessed with three daughters, whom he frequently referred to as “my girls”.
Terry’s passion for life and in living centered on the core tenants of family both in work and in play, personally and professionally. To Terry, transgressions were soon forgotten, kindness was given freely and was non-transactional, respect was offered without judgement, loyalty demonstrated beyond compare and love always served as the driving force. With a twinkle in his lovely blue eyes he loved to engage in political banter and an occasional tease. He served as a willing caregiver for his parents as well as his mother and father in-law. He opened his heart and home to nieces, nephews, in laws and ‘out-laws’, friends, anyone in need as well as a few stray critters. He was an avid reader and loved nature, hunting, fishing and camping - especially when shared with his best friend Jack. Fond memories of White Fish angling and hunting on the ridge and hills of Glynnspring, the family farm, fueled many a story. Sunset “booze cruises” on the turquoise torpedo (aka the pontoon) with Kathleen were a must.
In business, Terry saw employees as family members – leading with respect, kindness and also tough love. His community efforts centered on coaching and mentoring young ladies in girls little league softball and later fast pitch. He also sponsored girls summer league fast pitch teams. With pride, he accepted an award from 7 - 12 year old girls as “best coach ever”. He purchased an RV equipped with coolers and stocked them with water, Gatorade, and soda. This served as a means of transportation to and from tournaments in Wisconsin and Michigan. He thought it would further a sense of connection, family, and team.
Terry was preceded in death by his parents, parents in law, many aunts and uncles, niece Ellen Mc Glynn and nephew Brenden Scanlon.
Terry is survived by his wife Kathleen, daughters Stephanie (Christian Johnson) of Minneapolis Minnesota, Erin (Scott Holmblad) of Lake Elmo Minnesota, Katie of Eau Claire Wisconsin and the “apple of his eye” granddaughter Shayla Holmblad of Lake Elmo Minnesota. He is also survived by Aunt Betts, multiple in-laws and ‘out-laws’, nieces and nephews, cousins and his chosen family - including The Dodges, The Ostensos, Jim and Brenda Mc Mahon, Dick and Joy Putz as well as many friends.
In lieu of flowers the family requests that memorial donations in honor of Terry be made to the Eau Claire YMCA, 700 Graham Ave, Eau Claire, WI 54701, to support scholarship opportunities for youth sports.
A private graveside service for immediate family will be held on Friday, November 6th, 2020 at Rest Haven Cemetery in Eau Claire, Wisconsin. A gathering in celebration of Terry’s life will be held at a later date when we all can come together safely.
In these days of isolation and turmoil, Terry would want everyone to remember to say I love you as you leave the house or end a call. No one is assured of tomorrow. His final wishes for family, friend or foe, based on an Irish prayer, would be:
For every storm a rainbow, For every tear a smile, For every care a promise, And a blessing for each trial. For every problem life sends, a faithful friend to share, For every sigh, a sweet song and answer for each prayer. Good night dear one and God bless you.
