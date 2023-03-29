Weisenbeck, Thelma.jpg

Thelma Weisenbeck

Thelma Louise Weisenbeck, age 94 of Eau Claire, WI, formerly of Durand, WI, took God’s hand and passed away peacefully March 24, 2023, with her family by her side.

To plant a tree in memory of Thelma Weisenbeck as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Recommended for you