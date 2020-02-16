Theodore Franke

Theodore C. Franke
Ted “Teddy” Franke, age 77, of Menomonie, WI passed away Wednesday, February 5, 2020 at Mary Brigh Hospital in Rochester, MN surrounded by family.
He was born June 15, 1942 to George and Leora (Rhoades) Franke in Highland Park, Michigan.
After graduating high school, Ted enlisted in the United States Marine Corps, entering service October 3, 1960. He received the National Defense Service Medal and Good Conduct Medal before being Honorably discharged November 4, 1966 from Camp Pendleton in California.
Ted married Ida Marie Smith June 15, 1973. The couple parted ways in 1982.
Ted is survived by his daughter and sons, Tammy and Robert Thurber of Menomonie, and Gerald Franke of Anaheim, California.
He is also survived by his grandsons Jason Thurber, Dennis Cave, Theodore Thurber, Kacy Franke, and Joshua Thurber; his great granddaughter Rene Amelia; his sisters Patricia (Spencer), Regina, Liana, and Roberta; and many nieces, nephews and other relatives and many friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents George and Leora, his brother Michael, and sister Marilyn.
Please join our family Sunday February 23, 12pm – 3pm for visitation, a light lunch, and sharing of memories at Olson Funeral Home in Menomonie, WI. There will be military honors at 3:00 p.m. by the Menomonie Veterans Honor Guard.
