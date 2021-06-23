Theodore Pax

Theodore Llewelyn “Tedd” Pax, 58 of Fall Creek, WI died unexpectedly on Thursday, June 17, 2021. He was born on July 19, 1962 in Menomonie, WI to Theodore Eugene & Nellie Eileen (Pasher) Pax.
Tedd lived in Menomonie, WI, Birchwood, WI, Alma, WI, Stacy, MN, North St. Paul, MN, Isanti, MN before settling in Fall Creek. He loved working on cars with his sons and grandsons. He always loved taking his family out to dinner and the movies. He loved flying his plane, watersports and challenging himself with project cars. He was a train engineer and loved his job. He was a member of St. Johns Catholic Church in Birchwood.
He is survived by his 2 sons; Matthew (Rae Ann Johnson) Pax of Taylor, WI and Theodore P. (Nikki) Pax of Maplewood, MN, his sister; Angel (Rick) Gruebele of Washburn, WI and proud grandpa to his 4 grandchildren whom he loved very much; Theo, Zack, Laura and Amber Pax.
Tedd was preceded in death by his parents, 1 brother; Shawn Kelly and 2 sisters; Nellie Eileen and Sarah Ruth.
A Celebration of Life will be held on Sunday, July 18 with more details to come.
Nash-Jackan Funeral Home in Ladysmith is assisting with the arrangements.