Theodore (Ted) Winrich passed away peacefully surrounded by family on June 3rd, 2022.
Ted was born on April 2, 1938, in Eau Claire to Theodore Winrich and Jeanette (Heuer Winrich) Zachau. He attended Altoona Schools and graduated with the Class of 1956.
In his younger years, Ted excelled in athletics, particularly in basketball. Along with enjoying basketball in his younger years, Ted enjoyed golf, fishing, hunting, and school. Ted entered the US Army on September 18, 1961. Ted was discharged from the US Army on September 17, 1963.
Ted married Jill Nuyen and they had 3 children, but later divorced. On February 16, 1985, Ted married Maureen Lindsay, who also had 3 children, and together they became a family of eight.
Ted’s children have extremely fond memories of his amazing drawing skills and love of trains, traveling, western novels, science fiction movies, golf, live music and just having fun and going on adventures! Ted also had a great sense of humor and wit which will be sorely missed. Ted enjoyed engaging in sports with his grandchildren and was always present court-side/field-side and in the auditorium at all of the grandchildren’s various activities. “Papa” never missed a chance to support his loved ones in their endeavors.
He was a past member of Good Shepherd Lutheran Church in Charlotte, NC and St. John Neumann Catholic Church in Charlotte, NC.
Ted is survived by his wife, Maureen Winrich. Their children; Kim McDowell, Scott Lindsay, Sharon (Andy) Miller, Gary Winrich, Alice (Trey) Snyder and Grant (Kelly) Winrich. Siblings; Gloria (Ron) Mittelstadt, Don (Mary) Winrich, Anita Mootz (Robert Shackelford) and Richard (Lori) Zachau. 14 grandchildren; Kevin (Brittany) McDowell, Jeff (Rachel) McDowell, Peyton Lindsay (Mitch Donan), Allison Lindsay, Lauren (Josh) Felix, Luke Miller, Lindsay Miller, Chloe Winrich, Wylie Snyder, Kane Winrich and 1 great grandchild Chloe McDowell. He is also survived by many nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his mother and father, Jeanette Zachau and Theodore L. Winrich, and his much beloved step-father, Norman Zachau.
A Celebration of Life service will be held at 11:30 a.m., on Saturday, June 25, 2022, at Heritage Funeral Home located at 4431 Old Monroe Rd., Indian Trail, NC 28079 with Chaplin Gregg Walker, MDiv officiating. For online condolences and to livestream the service virtually, please visit https://www.heritagecares.com/obituaries/Ted-Winrich/
To plant a tree in memory of Theodore Winrich as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.