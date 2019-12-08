Theresa Ableidinger

Theresa Marie Ableidinger, age 77, of rural Mondovi, passed from this world on Tuesday, December 3, 2019, at Mayo Clinic Health Systems – Oakridge in Osseo. She was born on April 12, 1942, in Lima Township to Lawrence, Sr. and Juliana (Bauer) Brantner. She grew up in the area and graduated from Mondovi High School in 1960. She met her future husband, Elgene L. Ableidinger, at an Easter dinner hosted by his sister. They were married on October 27, 1962, in Mondovi. The couple farmed in Albany Township and raised two children. Elgene passed away in 2002. Theresa also worked in radiology for most of her career. She was a longtime member of St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Rock Falls. She also loved fishing, camping, spending time with friends at the Chetek campground, and baking with her granddaughter, Emily. In later years, she met Duane Schuch and they enjoyed wonderful times together. Theresa was a devoted wife, mother, sister, and grandmother and will be forever missed.
She is survived by her two children, Chad Ableidinger of Mondovi, and Kaye (Brad Powell) Ableidinger of Eau Claire; three grandchildren, Emily Ableidinger and Nick and Ashley Marten; two siblings, Arthur Brantner of Mondovi and Kathleen Seipel of Durand; daughter-in-law, Tina Bruner of Eau Claire; three step-children, Kelly (Fred) Seelhoff, Rodney (Laurie) Schuch, and Bradley (Joanna) Schuch; seven step-grandchildren, KateLynn and Camryan Seelhoff, Adam and Aaron Wold, and Kimberly, Anna, and Ellie Schuch; brothers and sisters-in-law, Bob Berger, Leon Ableidinger, Dean (Tammy) Ableidinger, Jeff (Julie Bauer) Ableidinger, Dale (Cindy) Ableidinger, Sister Marianne Ableidinger, Pat Wittig, Sue Ableidinger, Cindy (Don) Kummer, and Vincent (Phyllis) Ableidinger; and many other nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Elgene Ableidinger; fiancé, Duane Schuch; parents, Lawrence, Sr. and Juliana Brantner; brother, Lawrence Brantner, Jr.; parents-in-law, Lee and Annabelle Ableidinger; three sisters-in-law, Blanche Berger, Diane Ableidinger, and Monica Johnson; and two brothers-in-law, Roger, Myron, Bernard, and Donald Ableidinger and Neil Johnson.
Funeral services will be held at 7:00 pm on Tuesday, December 10, 2019, at Kjentvet-Smith Funeral Home, Mondovi. Visitation will be from 4-7 pm. Private family burial will be held at a later date at St. Joseph’s Catholic Cemetery in Rock Falls. Online condolences may be shared at www.kjentvet-smithfuneralhome.com.