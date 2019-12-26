Theresa Brantner

Theresa Marie (Seipel) Brantner, age 91, passed away peacefully at Dove Healthcare: West on December 23, 2019. She was born to Arthur and Margaret (Komro-Yenny) Seipel on September 1, 1928 in Rock Elm, Wisconsin.
Before she got married, she and her best friend, Vivian, cleaned homes in the third ward in Eau Claire. She then worked doing childcare for Lawrence and Julianna Brantner where she met Matt, the love of her life. She later worked at the paper mill in Eau Claire. They married on October 12, 1949 at Sacred Heart of Jesus Church in Mondovi, Wisconsin. With a reception that followed at Theresa’s parents’ home near Rock Falls, Wisconsin. Two days before the wedding a huge windstorm took the roof off from the newly constructed garage, which was where the reception was to be held. The wedding still went on without a hitch, using tractor power to make the lights work for the dance. Theresa and Matt shared 70 wonderful years of marriage together.
After the children were all attending school, Theresa went to work at Silver Spring Gardens for 12 years. She retired then to spend time with her daughter June. Theresa was very dedicated to her family, especially to June.
Theresa enjoyed trips to Colorado to visit her daughter and family, she liked to journal the events of the trips which we did not learn until later after finding her journals. She thoroughly enjoyed flying to St. Louis with Matt, on business trips. She also enjoyed gardening, growing flowers to make arrangements, especially gladiolas. She enjoyed making and decorating cakes for all of her children’s life events, using her hand created roses and leaves to decorate a variety of cakes. Theresa enjoyed canning, fishing, gambling, reading books to her children and grandchildren and was very good at hand embroidering.
Theresa is survived by her loving husband, Matt; her children, Peggy (Steve) Brummond of Chippewa Falls, Betty (Mike) Bogstad of Eau Claire, Rick (Jamie) Brantner of Eau Claire, June Brantner of Eau Claire, Rita (Gary) Lawrence of Mondovi and Angie (Mike) Larrabee of Eau Claire; grandchildren, Tammy (Jason) Goettl, Heidi (Luke) Pederson, Zachary Bogstad, Anne Bogstad, Scott Brantner, Lindsey (Ryan) Gray, Adam Lawrence, Ashley Lawrence, Alyssa (Michael) Jansen, Sean Larrabee, Teresa Larrabee, Christian Larrabee and Rachel Larrabee; great-grandchildren, Alex Pederson, Jordyn and Easton Goettl, and Dylan and Kaylyn Gray; sister-in-laws, Juliana Fedie and Hilda Steinke; and many nieces and nephews.
She is preceded in death by her parents; her infant twin sons, Michael Arthur and Patrick Louis; siblings, Raymond Seipel, Verdalee Bjorge, Bernard Seipel and Berneice Feeney; and her very special sister-in-law, Cecelia Fedie.
The family would like to thank the staff at Dove Healthcare: West, for the wonderful care that Theresa received.
Mass of Christian burial will take place at 10:30 a.m. on Friday, December 27, 2019 at Saint Patrick’s Church, 316 Fulton Street, Eau Claire. Visitation will take place two hours before the time of service at church. Committal Service will take place immediately after the funeral mass at Saint Patrick’s Cemetery.
Friends and family may offer condolences online at www.hulkefamilyfh.com.
Hulke Family Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 3209 Rudolph Road, Eau Claire, WI 54701 is assisting the family with the arrangements.