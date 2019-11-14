Theresa V. Green, 91, passed away on Nov. 6, 2019, in Eau Claire.
Terry was born Oct. 11, 1928, in Poniatowski to Michael and Stella (Stanke) Wisnewski. She grew up on a dairy farm where she was the youngest of 10 siblings. Her family also ran a logging camp north of the farm. She graduated from Edgar HS in 1946. Terry married her husband of 58 years, Donald Green from Mosinee, on May 22, 1954, at St. Mary of the Lake Catholic Church in Westport. They met on a Greyhound bus between Wausau and Madison when Don (in his Air Force uniform), offered her his coat to keep her warm.
Terry was a stay-at-home mom. However, prior to having children, she worked for CUNA Mutual in Madison, taught dance at Arthur Murray Dance Studio and was a fashion model when she was younger and well into her 70s. Terry had a strong entrepreneurial spirit. She dabbled in several business ventures and consulted young women on self-esteem and fashion coordination. She instinctively knew what hat, shoes and purse completed an outfit. She was an active member at Immaculate Heart of Mary Parish in Monona and with The Eastside Womens Association in Madison. One of her passions was to bring happiness to others by clowning. She would dress up as Paprika The Clown and provide face painting at various events in the Madison area.
Terry and Don raised three children on the east side of Madison. After their children were grown, they moved to the All Saints apartment complexes on the westside of Madison. They also wintered for many years in Bradenton, FL.
Terry loved to dance, and she and Don spent many a weekend evening socializing with friends and dancing at area events. Terry and Don were members of the Elks Lodge in Madison and Friday Fish Fry regulars.
Terry is survived by her daughter Debra (Don) Motzing of Eau Claire, son Norm (Liz) Green of Eau Claire and daughter Lisa Conway of Verona; six grandchildren, Graham (Caitlyn) Motzing of Eau Claire; Noel Motzing of Mound, MN; Jacob and Madelyn Green of Eau Claire; and Anthony and Melanie Conway of Verona; two great grandsons, Lyle and Sidney Motzing of Eau Claire; sister, Sylvia Jarog of Poplar Grove, IL; sister-in-law Ruth Green of Wausau and many nieces and nephews.
Terry was preceded in death by her husband, her parents; three brothers, Frank, Alex and Ray; four sisters, Eleanore Booker, Lucy Wisnewski, Josephine Wadzinski, Lillian Wojciechowski and Margaret Haaker; a niece, Mary Kay Wisnewski; brothers-in-laws, Bert Booker, Harry Wadzinski, Harvey Wojciechowski, Walt Jarog, Lester Haaker, Howard Green, Ken Erickson; sisters-in-laws, Sally Wisnewski, Lucille Wisnewski, Marion Wisnewski, Donna Green, Margaret Erickson and Helen Thompson.
Funeral services will be held Saturday, Nov, 16, 2019, at 10 a.m. at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, 418 N. Dewey St. Eau Claire. Visitation will take place at the church from 8 a.m. until the time of service. Burial will take place at a later date in the St. Mary of the Lake Cemetery in Westport.
Friends and family may offer condolences online at www.hulkefamilyfh.com.