Theresa L. Hassemer, 59, of Eau Claire, passed away Thursday, September 16, 2021 at her home.
Theresa was born September 23, 1961 in Eau Claire, WI to Dale and Marjorie (Lee) Slaght. She is a 1980 graduate of Memorial High School and went on to receive her Associates Degree from CVTC in Accounting.
She is survived by her mother, Marjorie McCartney of Eau Claire; father, Dale Slaght of Leesburg, FL; children, Cory (Shay) Dechow, Amber Tuttle, Brandon (Carrie) McCartney all of Eau Claire; grandchildren, Emma, Kinley, Clara, Cain, Caiden and one expected in April; sisters, Bonnie (Charles) Weiss of Rock Falls, Gail (Rodney) Martens of Elk Mound, Amy (Dean) Berlin of Eau Claire; special aunt and uncle, Norma and Darrell Brotzman of Eau Claire along with numerous cousins, nieces and nephews.
She is preceded in death by her grandparents; stepfather of 53 years, Harry McCartney of Eau Claire and several aunts and uncles.
Theresa worked as a receptionist and that led on to her receiving her insurance license and worked at The Insurance Center and where she wrote several different types of insurance policies. She then went on to work for Indianhead Insurance Agency where she loved her job, clients and colleagues. Theresa was so thankful and grateful of everyone from there that came into her life, especially Toby Dutter, a wonderful man and boss whose thoughtfulness and kindness will never be forgotten.
Her family and close friends were most important to Theresa. She enjoyed spending time traveling with her family, camping, crocheting, sewing, casino trips and playing cribbage.
She treasured every moment spent with her children and grandchildren and took the opportunity to be with them whenever she could. Theresa will also be missed by her beloved dog, Charlie.
Theresa will be remembered for her positive upbeat attitude, always having a smile on her face with strength and determination throughout her long battle with cancer.
The family would like to thank all of her medical staff at the Marshfield Cancer Center and the staff of Chippewa Valley Cremation Services – Celebration of Life Center for their assistance.
A celebration of life will be held at a later date. Her family requests that memorial donations in honor of Theresa can be designated to the Marshfield Cancer Center.
Chippewa Valley Cremation Services – Celebration of Life Center is assisting the family with arrangements. Online condolences can be left at www.chippewavalleycremation.com
To plant a tree in memory of Theresa Hassemer as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.