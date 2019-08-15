Theresa Hertzfeldt

Theresa M. Hertzfeldt, 90, of La Crosse, WI, formerly of Independence Wis., died August 12, 2019, at Eagle Crest South Senior Living with her family by her side.
She was born June 16, 1929 in Trempealeau County, to Robert and Rose (Suchla) Klimek. She married Lavern J. Hertzfeldt on June 30, 1947, at SS Peter & Paul Catholic Church, Independence. He died Nov. 24, 2012.
Theresa was a hard worker, first as a partner with her husband on their farm. After retirement, she continued to work at Gopher Glove in Independence and then Gold’n Plump in Arcadia. She loved to garden, bake for her family and spend time with her grandchildren.
She was a member of SS. Peter & Paul Catholic Church, its women’s organization and rosary society.
Theresa was a loving mother to her children Ruth (Tom) Severson of Independence, Wis., Shirley (Pete) Saverynski of Buffalo City Wis., Judy (Steve) Bissen of La Crescent Minn. and Dan (Dana) Hertzfeldt of Rochester Minn. Her great joy was her grandchildren Tammy (Andy LePisto) Ballstadt, Tommy (Lisa) Severson, Tracy (Craig) Konter, Todd (Heidi) Severson, Megan (Allen) Hoff, Jake (Jenna) Saverynski, Jaci (Gloria) Stainbrook, Geoffrey Bissen, Nicholas Bissen, and Ariya Hertzfeldt, great-grandchildren Carissa, Kara, Steven, Jackson, Avery, Kaine, Gavin, Shawn, Kass, Ivy and Leo; great-great grandchild Zaine; sister-in-law, Mary Ann (Frank) Koval of Independence; nieces and nephews.
Theresa was preceded in death by her husband, Lavern and six brothers: Allie, Bruno, Eugene, Everett, George, and Adrian Klimek.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Wednesday, August 21, 2019 at SS. Peter and Paul Catholic Church, Independence, with Rev. Woodrow H. Pace officiating. Burial will be in the church cemetery following the Mass.
Visitation will be held one hour prior to the services at the church
