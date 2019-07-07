Theresa Kern

Theresa A. Kern, 96, passed away on June 26, 2019 at The Classics at Hillcrest Greens. Born on November 4, 1922, to Andrew Sr. and Mildred Anibas in Eau Claire, Wi. Theresa married Russell G. Kern on June 25, 1943 at Chanute Field, Ill. prior to his deployment overseas during World War II. Theresa worked at Uniroyal for 37 years, retiring in 1977 and moving to Eagle River, Wi.; in 1999 returned to Eau Claire, Wi.
She is survived by her sisters Lois (Gerald) Ellenberger Eagle River, Wi., Irene (Richard) Wilson and Janet Anibas of Eau Claire, Wi., and brother Ronald Anibas of Chippewa Falls, Wi,; and several nieces and nephews and their families.
She was preceded in death by her husband Russell G. Kern, parents Andrew Sr. and Mildred Anibas and brother Andrew Anibas, Jr.
A private service was held on June 30, 2019 at The Classics at Hillcrest Greens.
Theresa will be fondly remembered by family and friends as a wonderful sister, aunt and friend.