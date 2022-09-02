Our mom, Theresa A. Levenhagen, of Eau Claire, WI, passed away unexpectedly on her 86th birthday at Dove Health Nursing and Rehabilitation West in Eau Claire. Theresa was born August 31, 1936, to Herman and Catherine (Willger) Richter on the family farm in Rice Lake, WI. She was the youngest of ten kids. In fact, she became an aunt when she was born and considered those nieces and nephews as her brothers and sisters too.

She attended school in Rice Lake and graduated in May 1954. She became closer with some of her classmates later in life and was still driving to have lunch with them every month in Rice Lake.

