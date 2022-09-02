Our mom, Theresa A. Levenhagen, of Eau Claire, WI, passed away unexpectedly on her 86th birthday at Dove Health Nursing and Rehabilitation West in Eau Claire. Theresa was born August 31, 1936, to Herman and Catherine (Willger) Richter on the family farm in Rice Lake, WI. She was the youngest of ten kids. In fact, she became an aunt when she was born and considered those nieces and nephews as her brothers and sisters too.
She attended school in Rice Lake and graduated in May 1954. She became closer with some of her classmates later in life and was still driving to have lunch with them every month in Rice Lake.
Theresa met the “love of her life,” Charles Levenhagen (she called him Chuck), at the Rainbow Roller Skating rink in Rice Lake in 1953. The story goes that she picked him up because she liked his car. She asked him if she could drive it. She drove it around the block and dropped him off, but it was too late, Chuck was hooked. They got engaged at Christmastime in 1953 and married on September 4, 1954, four days after her 18th birthday. They made their home in Rice Lake.
Theresa loved kids and began her first career as a mom in 1955. She enjoyed being a mom and was an amazing role model. To make ends meet she went to work in an apron factory in Barron and worked at a grocery store in Rice Lake.
Her next career job was at the St. Josephs Catholic School in Rice Lake, where she worked for 30 years. She was the school secretary by title, but so much more to all the kids who attended school there. She was their counselor, nurse, disciplinarian, advisor and more. No one minded going to the principal’s office when Mrs. Levenhagen was there.
Shortly after leaving the school and beginning her “retirement” she received a call that started her last career job. Her daughter and son-in-law needed her to be their accountant in their new business. Even though she had never been an accountant, she had kept meticulous records of the family finances since 1954 and had been in many leadership roles in the Woman of the Moose Lodge in Rice Lake. So, she began her last career job at Micon Cinemas. She was still employed there working from home the last two years. Staff, film companies, businessmen and all her there knew her as “granny.” She kept them all in line, just as she had her kids.
Theresa is survived by her children, Connie (Mike) Olson, Sue Levenhagen, Bonnie Curler, Cathy (Rich) Gravitt, and Tom (Christine) Levenhagen, all in Eau Claire; her grandchildren, Laurie (Michael) Kane, Becky (Nathan) Woodworth, Christy Smith, Kevin (Chrystal) Smith, Dan (Kristine) Olson, Katie Gravitt and Christopher Gravitt; great-grandkids, Anthony, Guiliana, Annabelle, Ezra, Ella, and Emilia Smith, Walker, Elsa and Weston Woodworth, and Callaway and Maelyn Olson. She is also survived by her sister, Catherine Wahlstrom, and many nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Charles; a son, Bob; and a granddaughter, Amanda. Also preceding her was her brothers, Joe, Martin, George, Norbert, Ed, and Herb, and her sisters, Agnes and Gertrude.
Theresa was a Catholic who loved her faith, attending St. Olaf’s Church every Saturday evening with her son and daughter-in-law. If she couldn’t attend, she was watching it on television.
Theresa was the family historian. She remembered your name, your face and who you were related to. She enjoyed puzzles with her granddaughter, Katie, and sharing the upper floor of the house with her grandson, Chris. She was their Uber driver. She enjoyed watching the Hallmark Channel, Survivor, Amazing Race and the game shows. She loved all those Tuesday breakfasts at the VFW with her friends she met at the healing center. She could always be talked into Sunday Funday with a trip to the wineries with family. Her house was the place to go for the holidays or just play a card game of hand and foot. Each of us have our own special memories of her and she will be missed. Love you mom!
A Mass of Christian burial will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Wednesday, September 7, 2022, at St. Olaf Catholic Church, 3220 Monroe St., Eau Claire, with Fr. James Kurzynski officiating. A visitation will be held at Stokes, Prock & Mundt Funeral Chapel, 535 S. Hillcrest Parkway, Altoona, on Tuesday, September 6, 2022, from 4:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m., with a 7:30 p.m. rosary service. There will also be a visitation on Wednesday at the church from 9:00 a.m. until time of mass. Burial will take place in the St. Josephs Cemetery in Rice Lake.
Stokes, Prock & Mundt Funeral Chapel, Altoona, is assisting the family. Online condolences may be shared at www.stokesprockandmundt.com.
