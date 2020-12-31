Theresa Marie Maenner died on Sat. 12-26-2020 at Care Partners, Eau Claire.
She was born Jan. 14, 1931, in Buffalo County, the first of 7 children born to Fred and Mildred (Traun) Berger who farmed east of Durand near Bear Creek. She attended Holy Rosary School (Lima) and was the valedictorian of her high school graduating class.
She then moved to Eau Claire and continued her studies at the Technical School before starting work at the telephone company where she was employed for many years. In 1957 she married Francis Maenner of Eau Claire and they began their life together on the dairy farm west of Eau Claire raising kids, crops and cows.
Theresa was a devoted wife and mother and her strong work ethic contributed greatly to the success of the farm. She was an excellent cook and well known by countless family, friends, neighbors and clergy for the tremendous and varied meals she created and served. Thanks to her there was always something good to eat at our house! There were many flower beds with poppies, peonies, dahlias, tulips and bridal wreath that she tended regularly that enhanced the beauty of the farm. One year, her sprawling bed of hollyhocks along the road with their tall, brightly painted blooms literally brought strangers into the yard to stop and marvel at the enormity of the patch and endless variation of colors.
She was devoted to her family and to the Catholic faith, very generous and taught all her children to pray.
She is survived by her sons Dave (Jeanine), Bob (Marilyn) and Jim (Sue), daughter Kathy (George), sisters Kathleen, Carol and Marge, 13 grandchildren and 9 great-grandchildren.
She was predeceased by her parents, Mildred and Fred, husband Francis, sons John and Francis II, brothers James and William and infant sister Wilma.
Funeral services will be 11:00 a.m Thursday, Dec. 31, at St. James the Greater in Eau Claire.
As her grandson Caleb said to her a few days before she died, “Happy Heaven, Gramma.”
