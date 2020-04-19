On April 3rd, 2020 at 1:00 a.m., Theresa E. “Betty” Miller passed away at the age of 92 at Care Partners Memory Care in Altoona.
Betty was born in Oconto Falls, WI on March 31st, 1928 to Agnes “Hussey” Heinberg and Joseph Acheson. She later moved to Milwaukee. Betty had her son Peter in 1951 with her first husband Harry Czubakowski. She worked at a few different restaurants while living in Milwaukee. It was while waitressing at a restaurant she met the love of her life Richard E. Miller of Eau Claire. They got married on March 30, 1966 and moved to Eau Claire to start their life together. Their son David was born in 1965.
She was a homemaker for many years and then returned to work at Sweet Waters Restaurant for 7 years. Betty loved to play cards, work on puzzles, play bingo and go to the casino.
She is preceded in death by her husband Richard; her mother Agnes and her sister Clara Hussey.
Betty is survived by her sons: Peter (JoAnne) Czubakowski and David Miller; 6 grandchildren: Chris, Andy, Zackery, Tyler, Nicole (Zach) Bertsch and Michael; 2 great-grandchildren: Conner and Skylar; and numerous friends and extended family.
On behalf of our family, we would like to thank all the people at Care Partners Memory Care who took such good care of our mother in the time of her struggles with dementia. They made her feel loved. Thank you!
A memorial service will be held at a later date due to the COVID-19 Virus.
Cremation Society of Wisconsin, Altoona is assisting the family with arrangements.