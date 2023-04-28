Theresa Oberle

Theresa Kay Oberle passed away at the age of 95 on April 26, 2023.
Theresa was born on May 9, 1927 to Joseph and Sophia Meyer in Eau Claire, WI. She lived an active and fulfilled life. One of twelve children, family was always a priority. Theresa married her husband of 50 years, William Oberle, May 26, 1952. They were always available for anyone in need. She worked at the Uniroyal Tire Plant until her retirement. A big part of Theresa’s life was Sacred Heart Parish in Eau Claire. She was actively involved in the St. Ann’s Society at Sacred Heart helping with funerals, lunches, special events, and weekly bingo. As time progressed, she was always available to babysit grandchildren and great- grandchildren. Wisconsin has lost one of its biggest sports fans in Theresa. She loved her Badgers, Packers, Brewers and Bucks. Thanks to all the medical support staff that cared for Theresa at Mayo Home Health Care and Hospice.
Theresa was preceded in death by: her parents Joseph and Sophia, husband, William, siblings, Margie, Rollie, Bea, Hank, Joan, Jim, Dick, Kathy, Joe and Jerry, also, niece and best friend, Mickey. She is survived by: her children, William (Sue) Oberle, Sue (Jerry) Barone, Roxie (Randy) Saheim, brother, Dennis Meyer, grandchildren, Jake (Dawn) Barone, Joe (Jamie) Barone, Tristan (Claire) Oberle, Lindsay Oberle, Krisi (Jay) Thomas, Lisa Saheim, and John Saheim, and nine great-grandchildren.
A funeral mass for Theresa will be held on Tuesday, May 2, 2023 at 11:00 AM at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Eau Claire. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the church. Burial will be in Sacred Heart Cemetery. Online condolences may be left for Theresa’s family at www.lenmarkfh.com. Arrangements were entrusted to Lenmark-Gomsrud-Linn Funeral and Cremation Services.
