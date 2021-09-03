Theresa Lynn Reich of Eau Claire, WI. passed away Sunday August 29, 2021, at her home. She was born on January 1, 1985, in Neillsville, WI. She attended Granton, Loyal and Spencer schools-graduating from the later in 2003. From there she went to Mid-State technical school. She was confirmed at Immanuel Lutheran Church in Marshfield, WI.
Theresa did a variety of jobs, mostly in customer service-as she loved people. It was evident in her perpetual smile and positive disposition. She never met a person she did not like and never had a negative word about anyone. When she met you she never forgot and when she would see you again she would always say “Hi” and your name-each and every time! In a crowd she would do this as to not leave anyone out. She wanted each person to know...they mattered.
Theresa was a talented artist who excelled in drawing and paint. She enjoyed comedy shows-especially “Friends,” any medical series and her favorite by far... “Supernatural”. She had many friends, some of which enjoyed attending the Anime conventions with her. Her interest were creatively driven as much as they were by compassion. She had a heart of gold and never wanted anyone to feel left out. She leaves behind her beloved cat Oreo who the sun set and rose for. She was the most doting “mom” to him. Don’t worry sweetie...he’s well taken care of.
Theresa is dearly missed for now and always and, is survived by: her parents Leonard Reich (Tomah, WI) and Linda Reich (Marshfield, WI.). Brother Troy (Kelly) Batterton (Altoona,WI) , Sister Karen Batterton (Marshfield, WI.) Sister Melissa (Rickard) Dahlo (Waconia, MN.) Sister Andrea (Sonee) Reich (Granton,WI.) Niece’s Emily and Eleanor and Nephews Eric and Evan. Her many friends from school and years of employment and special friends at her apartment building-she’ll be outside waiting for you...
In lieu of flowers or gift’s the family asks that you make a donation in her name to your local animal shelter- with special attention to the kitties...if she could have saved all the kitties in the world she would have. Rest in peace sweet girl.
“Oh give me a home, where the buffalo roam”...
