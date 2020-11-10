Theresa Delores Slipek, age 90, of Thorp passed away peacefully with family by her side on November 7, 2020. She was born on March 22, 1930 in Gilman to Kazmiera (Nicoski) and John Staszcuk. After graduating from Gilman High School in 1948, she lived and worked in Chicago. On May 29, 1951, she was united in marriage to Raymond Slipek at Sts. Peter and Paul Catholic Church in Gilman. Theresa farmed with Raymond for many years and continued to operate the farm with family until the time of her death. For many years, she also worked as a nurse assistant at the Thorp Nursing Home.
Theresa was proud of her Polish heritage and enjoyed attending dances and events. She began teaching herself to play the concertina from a young age, and over the years brought the joy of Polish music to many in nursing homes and family gatherings. She was a music leader for 4-H groups and directed a youth group of Polish folk dancers. She felt blessed to share her musical talent with others. In 2005, Theresa was inducted into the World Concertina Congress Hall of Fame, a recognition she was honored to receive.
Theresa loved bringing family and friends together. Gatherings involved plenty of food, music, and sharing of stories. She enjoyed time with her grandchildren, teaching them to make traditional Polish foods, especially pierogi. No one ever left the table hungry. She loved animals and there was always a pony and other pets on the farm for the family to enjoy. She enjoyed playing cards with friends, fishing, and riding her ATV.
Theresa was a member of St. Bernard-St. Hedwig Church, Parish Council of Catholic Women and the American Legion Auxiliary. She was also a member of the former Knights of Columbus Auxiliary, Polish National Alliance Group 646, Polish Heritage Society, and Polish Folk Dancing group.
Theresa was strong in her Catholic faith and was grateful for the many blessings and simple things in life. She encouraged her family to work hard, put others before yourselves, and above all, to love God with all your heart.
A private family visitation will be held at the Thorp Funeral Home on Wednesday evening, November 11. A Mass of Resurrection will be held at St. Bernard-St. Hedwig Church at noon on Thursday, November 12 with Father Baskaran Sandhiyagu officiating. Services will be livestreamed on YouTube at Pastor Owen Thorp. Interment will be in the new St. Hedwig cemetery.
Theresa will be dearly missed by her family who survive her, including daughter Julie (Mark) Strautman, and sons John (Kathleen) Slipek and Chester (Deb) Slipek. She is also survived by grandchildren Nicole Strautman, Isaac (Catherine), Benjamin, and Noelle Slipek, Nicholas and Sarah Slipek, and great grandsons Jaxton and Weston Slipek. She was preceded in death by her parents, husband Raymond, beloved daughter Marilyn, grandson Jacob Strautman, sister Vick, and brothers Stanley, Wally, Casey, and Henry.
