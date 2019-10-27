Therese Grossman

Therese Marie Grossman, age 80, of Chippewa Falls formally of Arcadia, passed away on October 23, 2019, at her residence Home Sweet Home in Tilden.
Therese was born in Arcadia to Albert and Stella Grossman, the youngest of five children.
Later in life after graduating from Arcadia High School, she lived and worked in the area before relocating to Illinois where she met Clarence Emerich. Together they had one child, John. They moved to California, and later divorced. Therese and her son John moved back to Arcadia, Wisconsin and she held many jobs over the years including Ashley Furniture and waitressed for an area restaurant.
Therese is survived by her son John (Lynn) Emerich of Eau Claire. Sisters Marcella Zimmerman of Eau Claire, Marian Schoff of Winnetka, IL, and Gertrude “Gigi” Belinski of Pontiac, IL, and several nieces and nephews. Therese was preceded in death by her Parents and Brother Paul Grossman.
We would like to thank the staff of Home Sweet Home for her special one on one care she received the past few years. They all loved her personality, and ability to joke and tease her, as well as the stories she loved to tell.
A Memorial Service will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, November 2, 2019, at Chippewa Valley Cremation Services — Celebration of Life Center, 1717 Devney Drive, Altoona. Visitation will be held from 10 a.m. until the time of services. Burial of cremains will be held 3:15 p.m. at St. Stanislaus Cemetery in Arcadia, WI.
Chippewa Valley Cremation Services—Celebration of Life Center in Altoona is serving the family. To offer online condolences please visit, www.chippewavalleycremation.com.