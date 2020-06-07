Theron E. Pagel, 92, of Eau Claire, passed away on Thursday May 28, 2020.
Theron was born June 23rd, 1927 in the Town of Reedsburg in Clark County to Louis and Nettie Pagel. He was the youngest of 12 children and the last living survivor of his immediate family.
He had three loves in his life. He spent the last 37 years with his wife Marlyn (Siewert) Pagel, sharing many adventures along the way. They enjoyed polka dancing with their group of friends, following their favorite bands to various locations including the National Polka Fest in Arizona three years in a row. They were avid Eau Claire Cavalier baseball fans. You could find them in the fourth row up behind home plate for all the home games. Theron also loved his Milwaukee Brewers and Green Bay Packers.
Theron was a cheesemaker at Blue Moon Cheese Factory in Thorp, WI for 43 years. In 1972, he won first place in the state of Wisconsin for his bleu cheese recipe. After retiring from Blue Moon Cheese, he was a crossing guard for the Eau Claire Area School District for Locust Lane Elementary for 19 years. In Theron’s spare time, you could find him doing yard work and snow removal for family and friends.
He was a lifetime avid deer hunter, hunting in his favorite spot for over 50 years and was a lifetime member of the local order of Moose Lodge in Eau Claire.
Theron is survived by his wife Marlyn; two sons: Bryan (Melanie) Pagel and Bruce (Lisa) Pagel; six grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren. Through his union with Marlyn, his family grew by six more children, providing the privilege of three daughters and three sons. Jackie (Mike) Dahl, Larry (Susan) Siewert, Pete (Nancy Rogness) Siewert, Bill (Bonnie Brantner) Siewert, Karalene Meyer and Cathy Siewert, seven grandchildren and one great grandson. In addition, he is survived by many nieces and nephews, too vast a number to list.
A memorial service will be held with immediate family only. A celebration of life will be held at a later date.
Contact information is Bruce Pagel, 952-688-6404 or email brucepagel@outlook.com.
Cremation Society of Wisconsin, Altoona is assisting the family with arrangements. Online condolences may be shared at www.cremationsociety-wi.com.